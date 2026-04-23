Connally High teacher placed on leave, police investigating relationship with student

UPDATE 7:04 P.M. 4/23/26:

Lacy Lakeview police identified the teacher as David Martinez. Martinez's photo and staff listing have been removed from Connally ISD's website.

According to officers investigating the case, Martinez is the high school band director.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Connally High School teacher has been placed on leave amid a police investigation into an inappropriate relationship at Connally High School.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is now investigating a report of a potential inappropriate relationship between a Connally High School teacher and a student.

Administrators at Connally High School removed a teacher from the classroom on the afternoon of April 23, 2026, following a report of a potential inappropriate relationship with a student.

Connally Independent School District referred the matter to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department, which is conducting an ongoing investigation.

The district says the employee does not have access to students, staff, or facilities and will be dismissed once formal board action can be taken, in accordance with Texas law.

"The district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation," the district said.

School officials expressed appreciation to the individuals who reported the concern and to the police department for its swift response.

"Student safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to doing all that we can to ensure that our students have access to a secure environment to learn in," the district said.

The district encouraged students, parents, and community members to report any suspicious or concerning behavior to the Safe Cadets Tip Line.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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