'Completely out of water': Texas AG Commissioner talks Proposition 4

CENTRAL TEXAS (KKXV) — One of Texas' biggest advocates to save and protect our water supply is weighing-in on a proposition aimed to do just that itself.

Texas' Ag Commissioner Sid Miller talks Proposition 4: “This is a great move. I’m glad — It’s gonna be able to attack all of the problems that’s causing water shortage."

Just some of Miller's efforts to help safeguard our water supply and demands includes issuing an executive order giving Texas farmers and ranchers the ability to use the Rio Grande for irrigation and helping direct hundreds of millions of federal dollars to infrastructure improvements and repairs.

"(I've been) crying we’re out of water for the last ten years and today is the day we are completely out of water across our state," he said.

Now, the 8th generation farmer and rancher is getting the word out about Proposition 4 which is currently on the November ballot.

If passed by voters, Proposition 4 would kick-in in 2027 and would send $20 billion in sales tax revenue over 20 years to the Texas Water Fund to help with a variety of water projects including updating and upgrading aging infrastructure like leaking pipes and according to reports is a multi-billion dollar problem over the coming decades.

It’s projects like this that Commissioner Miller believes we need to tackle first.

“A lot of people are against it because 100% of the money does not go to new projects. Well I wanna fix the leaky pipes — That’s the easiest source of water,” Miller said.

“And we can end up with 30/40% more water just by fixing the leaky pipes" Miller added.

You can read more about Proposition 4 and what Waco's State Representative Pat Curry is having to say by clicking here.

