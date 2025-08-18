Community protests Ghislaine Maxwell's sudden transfer to Bryan federal prison camp

Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to the Bryan Federal Prison Camp earlier this month, upsetting some in the community and sparking a Saturday morning protest.



Hear what the community thinks about Maxwell's prison transfer:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"No justice, no peace," protesters chanted.

"We don't believe that Maxwell should actually be at this facility," one protester said.

Members of the community marched in Bryan on Saturday in protest of Ghislaine Maxwell being housed at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp.

The protest was organized by the Brazos Valley Community Coalition.

One of the protesters, Serena Wedeking, tells 15 ABC that they want to raise awareness.

Dawn Marshall, who's running for the 10th Congressional District of Texas, says there are a lot of unanswered questions regarding Maxwell's transfer.

"I mean, she went from New York, to Florida, to here. Why here? Why now? And they can say, 'well it's for her safety,' Well, how is this place gonna be safer when it has got less security? So a lot of questions aren't being answered," Marshall said.

Marshall also tells 15 ABC that the protest is an outlet for protesters to feel like they're doing something by bringing visibility and information.