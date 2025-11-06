COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station Independent School District is transforming the look of local campuses with new security fencing, but behind the metal and locks, the goal is simple: keeping students safe.

Watch the full story here:

College Station schools install new security fencing to enhance student safety

The district is adding new security fencing to seven campuses as part of a push to make schools more secure. The fences are at least six feet tall and built to be non-scalable, meaning they can't be climbed.

This initiative stems from Texas School Safety Code 61.1031, a new state law requiring districts to secure school perimeters.

"Kids should be pretty high up on the list of priorities, keep them safe," said Slade Saha, a College Station resident.

Ezekiel Ramirez A few of the local campuses where the safety fencing has already been installed.

So far, the district has finished fences at five schools, including Creek View, South Knoll and Pecan Trail. All installations are paid for through state safety grants.

District leaders say the goal isn't to close schools off but to give peace of mind to parents and staff.

"It's just an enhanced safety feature that we're able to provide for our schools and make sure that everything is secure for the learning environment inside," said Austin Dunson with College Station ISD.

Ezekiel Ramirez Austin Dunson with College Station ISD shares specific details about the new security fences with 15 ABC.

Every gate remains locked while school is in session.

The district says it eventually plans to add safety fencing around every campus as another step to help students focus on learning, not worrying.

Ezekiel Ramirez The new security fencing at Creek View Elementary in College Station.

When asked about the new safety measures, Saha expressed support for the initiative.

"Well, I think it's a good idea, you know, I mean anything for the safety of our children should be our foremost concern," Saha said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.