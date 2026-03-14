COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station police are reminding scooter riders and drivers of the rules of the road as crashes involving scooter riders increase near Texas A&M University and the Northgate District area.

College Station Police Department A post the College Station Police Department shared on social media, sharing scooter laws.

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College Station police share scooter safety rules as crashes involving riders increase

Officers recently shared reminders online about the laws riders should follow to stay safe.

James Cueves, a Texas A&M student, said he has noticed some riders ignoring the rules.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student, James Cueves shares his thoughts about the increase in scooter accidents with 15 ABC.

"I can admit sometimes there's some scooter drivers who are really annoying, and don't follow any rules."

Cueves said he believes scooters can be used safely.

"I think scooters are safe if you use them correctly."

Where riders can go

Scooters are allowed on bike paths and sidewalks, but riders must slow down and watch for pedestrians. On sidewalks or in crosswalks, riders cannot exceed 8 miles per hour.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC explaining that on sidewalks or in crosswalks, riders cannot exceed 8 miles per hour.

Cueves said some riders are not following that guidance.

"They just drive right past you like fast, really, really fast."

Riders are also allowed on streets, but only on roads with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or lower. Riders must travel with traffic and stay to the right when possible. If a rider needs to cross a faster road, they may only do so at an intersection.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC explaining that riders are also allowed on streets, but only on roads with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or lower.

Cueves said he wants drivers to be patient with scooter riders on the street.

"If I'm on the street I try to get off as soon as I can just because when I'm in a car, it's annoying."

Drivers reminded to stay alert

Police are also reminding drivers to stay focused. Under College Station's hands-free ordinance, it is illegal to hold a phone while driving. Drivers who need to use their phones must do so hands-free, using Bluetooth or voice commands.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC explaining that under College Station's hands-free ordinance, it is illegal to hold a phone while driving.

15 ABC asked Cueves why he thinks it is important for scooter riders to follow the rules every day.

"Just safety of not only yourself, but other people around you."

College Station police say their goal is to keep the roads safe for everyone in the community.

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