College Station police report a massive increase in tickets issued at the popular Northgate district

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Northgate district in College Station is known for loud music, big crowds, and high energy, but police are handing out significantly more citations in the area.

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College Station police report a massive increase in citations issued at the popular Northgate district

At a recent city council meeting, officials reported more than 1,800 citations in Northgate last year. That is a 44 percent increase from the year before.

College Station City Council Officials reported more than 1,800 citations in Northgate last year.

"Those vary for Minor Possessions of Alcohol, Minor Consumptions, Public Urinations, or any other Class C offenses to whatever degree," Jacob Moore with College Station Police said.

"I like to describe the people that come to Northgate as 99 percent wanna come there, have some fun, and go home without causing any issues. It's the 1 percent that ruin it for everyone else, right?" Moore said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Jacob Moore with College Station Police sharing specific details about the increase in citations in the Northgate District with 15 ABC.

As the number of citations goes up, so does the risk for students. 15 ABC spoke with students who said the behavior in the area is not surprising.

"Once people get a little bit too much to drink, you know, people can do crazy things," Texas A&M student Adhip Kumar said.

"Sometimes you see people who get loud, obnoxious like that. One time, I actually saw a fight over there by 'The Spot' outside," Kumar said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Adhip Kumar shares his personal experiences in the Northgate District with 15 ABC.

"I walk by here at night and there are definitely people who just start screaming. There are people who like get drunk," Texas A&M student, Aaron Simpson said.

"I did not know it was that bad, and I did not know it was getting worse like this quickly," Simpson said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Aaron Simpson shares his personal experiences in the Northgate District.

When asked about the impact this behavior has on others trying to enjoy their time, students expressed frustration.

"They ruin it for everyone who's just trying to have a good time, relax," Kumar said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Adhip Kumar shares his personal experiences in the Northgate District.

Police say they are not trying to stop the fun, but want to make sure everyone gets home safe. Local law enforcement tells 15 ABC safety is their top priority and they plan to keep doing everything they can to protect the community.

"It's nice to know that there's at least somebody there watching out, making sure there's at least some law, some order out on the streets. It makes me feel a little bit better," Kumar said.

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