College Station Police investigate deadly accident involving Texas A&M student

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10:15 p.m., the College Station Police Department (CSPD) began receiving multiple reports of a pedestrian running into Wellborn Rd. and being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Fidelity St.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim, identified as Nikman Sarraf, 19, of Austin and a current student at Texas A&M University, suffering from severe trauma. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The vehicle driver remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit, Crime Scene Unit, Detectives, and Public Information Officer were all called to assist in the investigation.

The roadway was cleared and reopened around 2:30 a.m. The incident remains under investigation.