COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station city leaders are exploring ways to make streets safer for e-bike and e-scooter riders after data showed micromobility crashes are on the rise across the city.

Ezekiel Ramirez TAMU students on electric bikes and scooters.

Watch the full story here:

College Station leaders look at ways to reduce micromobility crashes on city streets

The College Station City Council discussed possible solutions Thursday to improve the safety of e-bikes, e-scooters, and other micromobility devices.

Ezekiel Ramirez Jesse DiMeolo with Planning and Development Services discussing specific data at a recent city council meeting.

"A huge part of this is identifying the problem, coming up with solutions, and then acting on that," Jesse DiMeolo with Planning and Development Services said.

The discussion came after city leaders reviewed crash data earlier this year showing micromobility crashes are increasing. The city has recorded 71 micromobility crashes since 2021, with the annual total rising from 3 crashes in 2021 to 34 last year.

Ezekiel Ramirez Previous coverage of crash data earlier this year showing micromobility crashes are increasing.

City staff found many of those crashes are happening around the Texas A&M campus, where students, pedestrians, and riders often share the same space.

Texas A&M student Matthew Peak said he was unaware of the extent of the problem.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Matthew Peak sharing his thoughts about the micromobility crashes with 15 ABC.

"I did not know. That's crazy," Peak said.

Even though Peak rides a traditional bicycle, he faces many of the same risks.

Ezekiel Ramirez The city has recorded 71 micromobility crashes since 2021, with the annual total rising from 3 crashes in 2021 to 34 last year.

"I've had a couple of close calls myself. Drivers, you know, they sometimes won't yield to bikers, and sometimes they kind of ignore you," Peak said.

DiMeolo presented several possible solutions to help reduce those conflicts, including stronger enforcement, more education and community outreach programs, and improvements to bike lanes, sidewalks, and other transportation infrastructure.

Ezekiel Ramirez Jesse DiMeolo with Planning and Development Services sharing specific details about the micromobility crashes with 15 ABC.

"For those crash numbers and conflict numbers to come down. That's what we're hoping for," DiMeolo said.

Peak said he is encouraged that city leaders are taking action.

Ezekiel Ramirez Some solutions city leaders shared.

"I'm really happy that they see the issue and that they're they're working to fix it, so I have faith in them," Peak said.

City leaders directed staff to use the city's new 10-year master plan to guide future safety improvements, including more education programs, community outreach, and facility upgrades as funding allows.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.