COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station City Council has approved several traffic control changes designed to improve student safety, though some residents have mixed feelings about the new measures.

College Station City Council Some of the recent traffic control changes College Station City Council approved.

Watch the full story here:

College Station implements new traffic safety measures to protect students

The changes include replacing yield signs with stop signs in the Creek Meadows and Mission Ranch neighborhoods, as well as implementing new school-zone restrictions near Greens Prairie Elementary School and Pecan Trail Intermediate School. The school zone changes include prohibitions on right turns on red during peak school hours.

College Station City Council Some of the recent traffic control changes College Station City Council approved.

Yvette Bova, a College Station resident and mother of three who has lived in Creek Meadows for seven years, said student safety is crucial for local communities.

"I think it's hugely important," Bova said.

She noted that during school hours, drivers need to exercise extra caution around students.

Ezekiel Ramirez Yvette Bova, a College Station resident sharing her thoughts about the new traffic control changes with 15 ABC.

"You do, during those hours, need to operate under the assumption that there's some extra precaution," Bova said.

However, Bova expressed concerns that the new stop signs may not address her primary worry about speeding in residential areas.

"I thought it was a little excessive," Bova said. "It's not really going to change how fast cars are going down Cottonwood."

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC driving in front of one of the new stop signs.

Despite her reservations about some measures, Bova praised the restrictions on right turns on red near schools.

"I think those signs in particular were a great addition because cars were coming out of carpool, you know, in those long lines and they're waiting and they're turning and they're not always seeing that straggler kid that is still trying to cross," Bova said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The 'no turn on red' sign.

While supporting student safety initiatives, Bova hopes the city will engage in more community discussion before implementing neighborhood-wide changes.

"I definitely think that safety for students is a great initiative. I don't want to impede any of that, but I do think the neighbors and the community, they really need to have more discussion before they just implement things quite quickly," Bova said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.