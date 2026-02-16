College Station housing market tilts toward buyers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — New data shows the College Station housing market is leveling out, giving buyers more negotiating power as homes sit longer and more sellers cut prices.

"I was able to negotiate a price that was lower than the listing price on my house and get a little bit of a seller concession on top of that," recent home buyer Carol Hlavaty said.

New data from Zillow shows home values in college station are up less than one percent from last year — a sign the market is leveling out.

For recent buyer Carol Hlavaty, that made all the difference.

"I would say that I had a lot of options as a buyer," Hlavaty said. "There were a number of homes available. I was able to take my time and negotiate some favorable concessions."

Local broker Sherri Echols tells15ABC that's not a coincidence.

Right now, homes are taking longer to sell — some sitting more than 100 days before going under contract.

And about a third of sellers are cutting prices just to spark interest.

15 ABC asked Echols about the impact the current housing market has on buyers and sellers.

"It's taking a little bit longer for houses to sell, so sellers are having to be a little bit more patient," Echols said.

Buyers are able to be more choosy. They're taking their time in buying. They're not making rushed decisions," she added.

Zillow reports nearly 8 out of 10 homes in College Station sold below list price in 2025, while fewer than 1 in 10 sold above.

"The average is about 3% off the ask price, so it's not too drastic," Echols said.

So, what does that mean for buyers today?

With more homes available and slower sales, experts say buyers may continue to have the edge — at least for now.

"I've been in those markets where you had to rush to put an offer in and, maybe gave up inspections or something like that. I don't see that we're in that market right now," Hlavaty said.