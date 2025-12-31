BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The number of certified nursing assistants in Brazos County has plummeted dramatically over the past decade, creating significant challenges for hospitals, nursing homes and families throughout the region.

Watch the full story here:

CNA shortage in Brazos County drops 47% since 2015, straining healthcare system

According to Texas Health and Human Services data, the number of CNAs in Brazos County dropped from 632 to 330 since 2015 — a 47% decrease that highlights a growing crisis in healthcare staffing.

"They are literally the linchpin of the healthcare system," said Maria Darby, chief operating officer for Dwyer Workforce Development.

Ezekiel Ramirez Maria Darby, chief operating officer for Dwyer Workforce Development shares specific details about the impact the lack of CNA workers makes on Brazos County.

Certified nursing assistants play a critical role in patient care, helping with daily activities and supporting nurses and other medical staff. The shortage leaves patients waiting longer for care and puts additional strain on an already-stretched healthcare system.

Robin Matchette from LaunchPoint Community Development Center warns the situation will worsen without intervention.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robin Matchette from LaunchPoint Community Development Center shares specific details about the impact the lack of CNA workers makes on Brazos County.

"It's a shame. Let's start there. Statistically, the shortage will almost quadruple by the time 2030 comes," Matchette said.

The root cause of the shortage often comes down to compensation that doesn't match the demanding nature of the work, according to Darby.

"CNAs, which are what we really start with and sort of is the basis of the healthcare system, but they are not generally highly paid as so many sort of initial roles aren't in communities," Darby said. "Their heart says they want to, their passion is about serving others in the healthcare world, but you still have to pay your bills."

Blinn College A CNA student.

As the shortage continues, local organizations are stepping up to address the gap. Dwyer Workforce Development and LaunchPoint Community Development Center have partnered to train the next generation of CNAs in Bryan.

"We've already trained over 150 scholars in that community," Darby said.

"I hope that people will start recognizing CNAs for their true worth," Matchette said.

For these organizations, the mission extends beyond simply filling job openings — it's about ensuring patient safety and reducing pressure on the healthcare system.

"We need to work together as neighbors, as friends, as employers, as communities to make sure that the need is met, because it's getting greater," Matchette said.

The CNA shortage represents more than statistics — it's a daily reality that hospitals and families experience throughout the region.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.