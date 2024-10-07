'Clock is ticking': 2024 voter registration coming to a close

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Elections office is wanting local voices to be heard this election year, and to make sure everyone is registered to vote.



The McLennan County Elections office is ready to assist with your voter registration needs until 5 p.m. on Monday, October 7

In 2022, the county had 154,088 registered voters and expects that number to grow this year

For more information on voter registration, click here

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Time’s running out to make sure Central Texas are doing their part in one of the most crucial elections in the nation’s history.

“Clock’s ticking — do it now,” said Jared Goldsmith, McLennan County Elections Administrator.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 7 at 5 p.m. at the McLennan County Elections Office.

It's your civic duty to have your voice heard — in 2022, more than 154,000 neighbors registered, and in this year’s election, the county expects that number to increase.

“Every presidential election we see an influx in voter registration as we get near the deadline,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith says the process is quick and easy —

“It takes a matter of minutes to fill out a form, it doesn’t take long at all,” Goldsmith said.

The form asks entries to include your legal name, address and contact information.

“You’ll need your drivers license or Texas I.D. number, or the last four digits of your social security number. It’s going to ask one of those two pieces,” Goldsmith said.

“After that, we’ll send it to the Secretary of State, they will verify that information and then they will put you in active status at that point."

Being active in our political voice, making sure we get it done before it’s too late.

“Once that deadline is past, then it’s past and you’re not going to be able to get registered,” concluded Goldsmith.