Clifton's police chief speaks on incident during basketball game against Whitney ISD

CLIFTON, Texas (KXXV) — Clifton police and Clifton ISD officials have spoken on an incident that occurred at the Clifton High School gym during a varisty boys basketball game between Clifton and Whitney ISD.

Following an altercation and complaints of unruly fans during the game, officials had a Whitney student fan ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike behavior towards the officials.

Editor's Note: This video contains vulgar language.

Clifton incident

During this, a parent from the Whitney crowd confronted game officials in a "very aggressive manner" — "the fan used words I won't repeat here, but they were vulgar in nature, directed towards the game officials", said Clifton's Chief of Police, Chris Blanton.

"At that point the adult fan was also ejected by the referees — as the Clifton Athletic director attempted to have him removed, he became upset and continued to curse at game officials, at which time Clifton PD got involved."

Hear what Chief Blanton told Chantale Belefanti about how they'll move forward:

Clifton PD chief speaks on courtside disruption

Several attempts were made to have the subject leave the gym on his own, but he refused — other officers then arrived, and he was forcefully removed from the gym.

The subject was being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, and he tried to pull away from officers — he was then placed on the floor and taken into custody.

Several more fans started yelling at officers and were removed by other family members, and game officials refused to continue the game due to safety concerns.

"They informed Clifton PD officers that they would only continue the game if all Whitney ISD fans were removed from the gym," police said.

The gym was emptied of visiting Whitney fans and the game was finished.

Several more Whitney ISD fans were upset and yelling at game officials and police officers.

"The subject who was removed became very apologetic to officers stating he got caught up in the moment and was sorry for the way he acted — recognizing that this was an important game, and realizing that emotions were high, Clifton PD made the decision to charge the subject with a Class C misdemeanor of Disorderly conduct due to his language, rather than trespassing and resisting arrest," police said.

"He was issued the citation and allowed to leave with his family."

Police are aware of several past incidents where Whitney ISD fans have come onto playing fields to confront game officials, and say this is not the first time Whitney parents or fans have had problems at sporting events in the past year.

"It is normal for several officers to work at varsity level sporting events at Clifton ISD — Clifton PD's primary job is the safety of fans and students as well as game officials," police said.

"This is a warning to any fan who attends a sporting event at Clifton ISD. Behavior like we observed Tuesday will not be tolerated on our campuses. If you are asked to leave and refuse, you will be removed by force. Vulgar language directed at school or game officials will not be tolerated at our sporting events, or any other school sponsored events. If a school official asks you to leave and you refuse, it could be considered trespassing, and you will be handled accordingly. Also, if you are asked to leave by a police officer and you refuse, we will forcefully assist you in vacating the premises. No adult should have to be told more than once to leave a high school sporting event by law enforcement. As a matter of fact law enforcement shouldn't even have to be involved. However, this individual was asked to leave by school admins and refused, and was asked no less than 4 times to leave the gym by law enforcement and he refused that as well."

All policies and procedures were followed during this incident as well as all state laws — there were no injuries to any players, spectators, or game officials during this incident.

"Everyone should remember that these are student athletes, and the game officials are humans. Our goal is for everyone to enjoy the game and go home safely," police said.