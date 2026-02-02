City of Woodway reports record-setting safety year with crime down across multiple categories

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Woodway experienced its safest year on record in 2025, with crime trending down across multiple categories according to the city's Public Safety Department annual review.

The department reported thefts dropped 20% over the past three years and weapon violations decreased 66%.

Woodway reports record-setting safety year with crime down across multiple categories

Khalil El-Halabi, director of public safety for Woodway, said the department has focused on creating a culture of success and community protection.

"The biggest thing that we have done is just instill a culture of success, of relentless pursuit, to ensure our community's property and their lives are safe while they're enjoying Woodway, Texas," El-Halabi said.

The department's data-driven approach and increased visibility have played key roles in the crime reduction. When officials noticed most thefts were occurring at three businesses within a quarter mile of each other, they increased patrols in that area.

"When we looked at the numbers, we noticed that a majority of our thefts were occurring at three businesses within a quarter mile of each other... so we challenged our officers to increase their patrols, vehicle patrols, foot patrols and just be visible in that area," El-Halabi said.

Community support has also grown significantly. The department received 83 reports of positive feedback in 2025, more than three times the 29 reports received in 2024.

Ashlyn Kilpatrick, a Woodway resident, said the increased police presence provides peace of mind.

"We really enjoy the neighborhood we live in, and we feel like it's very safe," Kilpatrick said. "We see cops patrolling our neighborhood often, which helps us kind of have a peace of mind."

El-Halabi expressed gratitude for the community's trust and support.

"We are so grateful for their support and the trust they have in us... and we will continue to work hard to prove that we deserve it protecting their safety, their property, and their livelihood," El-Halabi said.

The report also highlights new upgrades including more fuel-efficient police cars that are saving the department nearly $9,000 annually in fuel costs. Additionally, a new wellness program now allows first responders to meet anonymously with mental health professionals for free.

