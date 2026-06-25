City of Waco calls 34th and Bosque redevelopment project a 'Miracle on 34th Street'

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A developer is planning a $4.5 million investment to transform the largely vacant Brookview Hills Shopping Center at 34th and Bosque in Waco into a family-friendly destination.

Cameron Philgreen, who previously redeveloped a center at 37th and Bosque, is now turning his attention to the 34th and Bosque location. The project will bring improved sidewalks, lighting, drainage, new facades, upgraded parking, and greenspace to the area.

You can watch the full story here:

Waco developer plans $4.5M revamp of 34th and Bosque shopping center

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We're redeveloping that corner building, this corner building we're doing a new build that's going to be like a twin to that building and then this whole shopping center around to the mural and Garibaldi tacos," Philgreen said.

Philgreen said making the development a destination is central to his vision for the project.

"I think that with any mixed use development you've got to make it a destination for people. I mean there's already, thousands of cars driving on Bosque and on 34th every single day. So, let's give them a reason to stop, right?" Philgreen said.

The area is looking to have businesses like a hair salon, babershop, restaurants, clothing retail, a brewery, a gym, and a game lounge.

Daren Baccus, who works at Discount Vacuum and Appliance on Bosque — right next to the shopping center — remembers when the area was thriving.

"35, 40 years ago, you had customers over there, you had a lot of mom and pop shops, you had a 7-Eleven was on the corner," Baccus said.

Today, he says the area is overdue for a change.

"This area needs to be revamped some," Baccus said.

Neighbors I spoke with off camera were split on what they'd like to see. Some said they don't need anything new with an H-E-B and a Dollar Store already nearby, while others said a restaurant, coffee shop, hardware store, or boutique would be welcome additions.

One neighbor said the development could have a broader economic impact on the area.

"I do see it bringing back the economy though around here. I mean, there's really not much to do or even up here on Valley Mills Drive, the restaurants are shut down. You have a lot of them. There's, I mean, there's a lot of fast food, but there's no restaurants," Baccus said.

The City of Waco has called the project a "Miracle on 34th Street," saying it will act as a catalyst for the area. If Philgreen completes all required public improvements, the city will reimburse him up to $1 million, while also earning tax revenue from the development.

The City of Waco said in a statement,

"We are excited by the redevelopment project at the 34th and Bosque, it is an ideal TIF project! It is taking what was once a beautiful highlight in the community that has become a blight and will restore it back to a local community hub and will act as a catalyst for the area," Jeremy Pesina, Assistant Director of Economic Development, City of Waco

A groundbreaking could take place in October as the search for community feedback and tenants continues. Contact information can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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