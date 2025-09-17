City of Hearne plans safety measures ahead of major music festival

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The small town of Hearne is gearing up for a major event that will transform the quiet community into a bustling hub of activity.

The annual Live at the Station Music Festival, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 26 at the Hearne Municipal Airport, is expected to bring up to 16,000 visitors to a town with just over 4,500 residents.

Most days, people simply drive through Hearne without stopping, enjoying the light traffic and peaceful atmosphere. But later this month, the population will effectively quadruple as music fans descend on the community for the festival.

"Well, I like the idea that they've already been planning this and organizing because you have to have an organizational structure," Hearne resident Hazel Embra said.

The massive influx of visitors has prompted extensive planning and preparation from both city officials and event organizers. Local law enforcement will work alongside a private security company to ensure the event runs smoothly and safely for both visitors and residents.

"Some of us are worried about the traffic pattern that's are taking place, but if for the greater good, we all gotta do our part," Hearne resident Earlyere Woods said.

To accommodate the expected crowd, crews have widened the airport road and added new entry points to ease congestion. The law enforcement presence will be 10 times larger than usual, and organizers plan to use cameras and drones to monitor traffic flow throughout the event.

Travis LaCox, chief financial officer of TNT Solutions and Badger, emphasized the importance of community input in the planning process.

"We're taking their concerns and their feedback and their questions beforehand. Implementing those and trying to have the best event we can," LaCox said.

The security team's focus extends beyond managing the crowd to protecting the local community.

"I want them to know is and everyone to see is that we're not just bringing something here and saying, hey, this is a great event, watch it happen," LaCox said.

"Are they gonna be impacted? Absolutely. But what's the least that we can impact them?," he added.

Despite initial concerns about traffic and logistics, residents appear optimistic about the collaborative effort to make the festival successful.

"Well, I think it's a wonderful thing because it's time out for disagreeing, it's time for us to come forward and think positive," Embra said.

Woods echoed that sentiment, expressing confidence in the preparations.

"Everybody's doing things to make things go smoothly. I feel comfortable with that," Woods said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."