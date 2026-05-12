Charges issued in Connally ISD educator "improper relations" case

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Charges issued in Connally ISD educator and student "alleged improper relationship" case.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said they were notified on April 23, 2026, of concerns regarding an "alleged improper relationship" between a Connally Independent School District educator and a student, the department said in a release Monday.

We first told you about this back in April.

The defendant’s legal counsel was notified of wanted status on May 7th according to police and the defendant turned himself in to authorities on May 11th.

Arrest warrants were issued for the following offenses:

Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student — 2nd Degree Felony

Possession of Child Pornography — 2nd Degree Felony

Sexual Performance by a Child — 3rd Degree Felony

We're told the defendant cooperated with the investigation and voluntarily surrendered electronic devices for review.

While initial access was granted through consent, a search warrant was later obtained as part of the ongoing investigation. During the execution of that warrant, investigators discovered an on-going intimate relationship that took place over the course of several months. Investigators also located illicit pornographic material involving a child under the age of 18.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said they appreciate the cooperation and professionalism of Connally ISD administrators, staff, and educators throughout this investigation.

LLPD said the Connally ISD Police Department provided significant assistance prior to the case being transferred to them.

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