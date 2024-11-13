Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery seeks community help for annual wreath-laying ceremony

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen asks neighbors to help prepare wreaths for its annual wreath-laying ceremony for veterans.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, which opened in 2005 after over a decade of planning and development, is now the final resting place for approximately 8,300 veterans and their family members.

Wreaths are prepared the Saturday before Thanksgiving and laid on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year.

Wreath preparation will take place on Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m., and the wreath-laying ceremony will be on November 30 at 10 a.m.

If you want to volunteer, you can show up without signing up.

Click here for more information.

