Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery seeks community help for annual wreath-laying ceremony

Central Texas community stands up to help annual Wreaths for Vets event
Source: KXXV
Central Texas community stands up to help annual Wreaths for Vets event
Posted

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen asks neighbors to help prepare wreaths for its annual wreath-laying ceremony for veterans.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, which opened in 2005 after over a decade of planning and development, is now the final resting place for approximately 8,300 veterans and their family members.

Wreaths are prepared the Saturday before Thanksgiving and laid on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year.

Wreaths for Vets Calendar of Events 2024

Wreath preparation will take place on Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m., and the wreath-laying ceremony will be on November 30 at 10 a.m.

If you want to volunteer, you can show up without signing up.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood