Central Texas school supply giveaways coming soon

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 18, 2024

CENTRAL TEXAS — Back to school time can be very stressful for Central Texans, especially when it comes to buying school supplies.

Below is a list of a few backpack and supply giveaways that might relieve some of that stress for families and their students going back to school.

Nolanville Faith Christian Church
July 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Waco Police Department at the Doris Miller Community Center
July 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bread of Life Church in Harker Heights
July 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waco ISD, Back-to-School Family Fest
August 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ExpressER in Waco and Temple
Waco: August 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Temple: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City of Killeen at the Lions Club Park
August 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (First 100 students K-8)

