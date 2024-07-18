Central Texas school supply giveaways coming soon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Back to school time can be very stressful for Central Texans, especially when it comes to buying school supplies.
Below is a list of a few backpack and supply giveaways that might relieve some of that stress for families and their students going back to school.
Nolanville Faith Christian Church
July 26, 6 to 8 p.m.
Waco Police Department at the Doris Miller Community Center
July 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bread of Life Church in Harker Heights
July 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Waco ISD, Back-to-School Family Fest
August 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
ExpressER in Waco and Temple
Waco: August 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Temple: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
City of Killeen at the Lions Club Park
August 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (First 100 students K-8)