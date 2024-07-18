Central Texas school supply giveaways coming soon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Back to school time can be very stressful for Central Texans, especially when it comes to buying school supplies.

Below is a list of a few backpack and supply giveaways that might relieve some of that stress for families and their students going back to school.

Nolanville Faith Christian Church

July 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Waco Police Department at the Doris Miller Community Center

July 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bread of Life Church in Harker Heights

July 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waco ISD, Back-to-School Family Fest

August 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ExpressER in Waco and Temple

Waco: August 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Temple: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City of Killeen at the Lions Club Park

August 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (First 100 students K-8)