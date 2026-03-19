Central Texas roots in Hollywood: A look back at our Oscar's coverage

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Over the recent weeks, leading up to the 98th Academy Awards, 25 News' Bobby Poitevint followed in Hollywood's footsteps throughout Central Texas to share untold stories.

A Texas Chainsaw Massacre-sized story in Hewitt: The life of a Hollywood legend from Texas

A Texas Chainsaw Massacre-sized story in Hewitt:

Preserving icons in Austin: Taking care of movie props, costumes & memorabilia from some of Hollywood's most iconic films

Preserving icons in Austin

Explosions & gravity-defying stunts with Baylor alums: Filming a 1980's action-packed movie in Waco

Explosions & gravity-defying stunts with Baylor alums

A local film festival for the future of Waco: How a local film festival is putting us on the map

A local film festival & the future of Waco:

Also See: WATCH: Kenny Graves catches up with actor Barry Corbin

Also See: The Beltonian Theatre to reopen this summer following sale

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