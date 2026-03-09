WATCH: Kenny Graves catches up with actor Barry Corbin

15 ABC's Kenny Graves caught up with actor Barry Corbin at a recent event in Texas.

The television and movie star spoke with Kenny about moments he remembers most from previous Academy Award ceremonies, the actor he thinks the awards show snubbed, and talks about his co-stars from past projects.

See the full interview here:

FULL INTERVIEW: Kenny Graves sits down with actor Barry Corbin

Watch the Academy Awards on 25 News on Sunday, March 15. And join us at 5:00 p.m. with dedicated coverage ahead of the ceremony, showing the film industry's ties and impacts on Central Texas.

