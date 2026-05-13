WACO, Texas (KXXV) — HVAC technicians in Central Texas are urging residents to service their air conditioning units before summer temperatures peak — and one local church is already ahead of the curve.

At First Baptist Church in Lorena, BT Land serves on the stewardship committee and oversees the facility's air conditioning and outside equipment. With services and events drawing a full congregation twice a week, keeping the building cool is essential to keeping the community running.

Watch Full Story Here:

Central Texas residents urged to service AC units before summer heat arrives

"Having the air conditioning checked out and they catch problems before they happen… we keep everybody cool during the times that we've got people here," Land said.

The church stays ahead of the heat by inspecting its 18 AC systems twice a year and changing filters every other month.

"We maintain the filters ourselves… and then have the guys come out and check through all the units on the outside," Land said.

Cody Kelly, an HVAC technician with Rabroker AC, said many summer breakdowns trace back to simple maintenance issues that could have been caught earlier.

"During the summertime, a lot of the common issues is going to be a clogged filter or a stopped up drain line," Kelly said.

Kelly recommends scheduling a checkup before temperatures climb.

"Get somebody to come look at it, wash it, clean it, make sure that it's ready to go before you get to summer," Kelly said.

HVAC technicians also recommend keeping your thermostat at a consistent temperature, changing filters regularly, and making sure outside units stay clear of dirt and debris.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

