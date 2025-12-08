Central Texas residents served by two water supply corporations will see rate hikes in January

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Central Texas residents served by Salem-Elm Ridge and Chalk Bluff Water Supply corporations will face significant rate increases starting Jan. 31, with Salem Ridge's minimum rate jumping from $50 to $80. Both companies cite rising operational expenses, including insurance costs and system upgrades, as the driving factors behind the substantial bill increases.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Customers of Salem-Elm Ridge and Chalk Bluff Water Supply corporations will see substantial spikes in their monthly bills.

Salem-Elm Ridge goes into effect Jan. 31st and Chalk Bluff on Jan. 1st.

At Salem-Elm Ridge, the minimum rate is jumping from $50 to $80. For example, customers using 5,000 gallons, rates will increase from $82 to $107. Those using 10,000 gallons will see their bills rise from $115 to $134.

In a letter to customers, the Salem Ridge board of directors said it debated rate increases for several months because "expenses have gone up."

Manager Robert Jekel declined an on-camera interview, but provided verbal statements explaining the decision.

"It needed to be done, the rates have been too low for too long," Jekel said.

At Chalk Bluff, located just north of Waco, the minimum base rate is increasing from $39 to $49.

Office Manager Elizabeth Clinard said the increases are necessary due to rising operational costs.

"Like everybody else, we've had to increase insurance and upgrade our systems," Clinard said.

Customer reactions on social media have been mixed. One resident wrote that "rates go up, nothing has changed," while another said, "I hate it but I understand it. Everything is going up except for peoples incomes."

