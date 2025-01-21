Central Texas pharmacist shares what to take out of your car during cold temperatures

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With the help of a Waco pharmacist, 25 News is taking a look at the six items to not have in your car as frigid temperatures hit Central Texas.



Canned Goods: These can expand and explode all over the interior of your vehicle

Bottles: If you have drinks or soda bottles, the carbonation can build up and make a mess in your car

Wooden Instruments: instruments, like guitars and violins, should not be left in your vehicle due to potential damage to the wood

Electronics: Your electronics battery power can be snapped very quickly due to the cold

Glasses: The frames and lenses can get cracked pretty easily because of dropping temperatures

Medicine: The potency of medication can be altered if its exposed to extreme temperatures

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Pharmacist Steve Mitchell has been calling Circle Drug in Waco home for 15 years.

“Here we get to be hands-on with patients, we get to make our own decisions right there on the fly, and it’s just a good atmosphere as far as caring for patients,” Mitchell said.

He cares for patients in any situation, especially now — in harsh winter weather.

When it comes to medicines being exposed to the cold...

"Stability is the main issue," Mitchell said.

He says medicine like insulin for diabetics is usually left in the car for on-the-go purposes, but it should be taken out immediately during extreme heat and cold.

"The guidelines say to store at controlled-room temperature, which ideally is between 68 and 77 degrees, with excursion permitted up to 59 to 86," Mitchell said.

"Refrigerated products such as insulin can be kept at 36 to 46 degrees."

If it's not stored at the right temperature, potency is at risk.

"We need to get the drug replaced if it’s been stored improperly — sometimes it can be low potency, sometimes it can be more potent, you just don’t know," Mitchell said.

"Instead of taking those chances we want to have that replaced."

Where's a safe place to keep them then?

"I want them to bring them in the house — it’s even advised not to keep them in the bathroom because of steam," Mitchell said.

:Find a place in the house that’s going to be a comfortable temperature all-year round."