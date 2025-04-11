Central Texas Easter Events Guide

25 News has gathered up a list of all of the fun-filled Easter events that will be coming up this month in your Central Texas neighborhoods — now the only thing you get to hunt for are the eggs!

Easter Eggstravaganza — Saturday, April 12, Sunday April 13, Friday, April 18, Saturday, April 19, & Sunday, April 20

The Robinson Family Farm in Temple

Blue Bunny Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sue Haswell Memorial Park in Bryan

Annual Easter Celebration — Saturday, April 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

George Bush Presidential Library & Museum in Bryan

Event by the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum & College Station PD

Adults Only Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt & Beer Tasting — Saturday, April 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Hillside Park in Navasota

Event by the City of Navasota & Wildflyer Mead

Heli Hop Egg Drop — Sunday, April 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Travis Fields in Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan

Salado UMC Easter Egg Hunt — Sunday, April 13 from 2 to 4:00 p.m.

Salado United Methodist Church

Event by Salado UMC

Easter Egg Round Up — Saturday, April 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

City Park in Copperas Cove @ 1206 W Avenue B

Event by the City of Copperas Cove & Parks and Recreation Department