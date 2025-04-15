Central Texas councils address infrastructure, public safety in Tuesday meetings

CENTRAL TEXAS — Local government bodies across Central Texas are meeting Tuesday to address infrastructure improvements and public safety measures that could impact residents.

Neighborhood Reporter Madison Myers shares big agenda items for Tuesday meetings:

Agenda items to watch Tuesday in local meetings

In Killeen, the City Council will discuss a potential partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for a lighting project along I-14. The partnership would determine who maintains and operates the lighting infrastructure along this major corridor.

The Killeen council will also address enforcement of a banner sign ordinance that has been in place for more than a decade. Recent changes to what the city classifies as a "banner" have prompted this review of enforcement procedures.

Meanwhile, Copperas Cove council members will consider establishing a 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District. City officials note this change would not affect how much residents pay for emergency services but could impact the amount of funding received at the local level.

In Brazos County, commissioners plan to discuss security enhancements at the juvenile facility. The county is considering allocating $10,000 to install a perimeter fence designed to improve safety for juveniles during outdoor recreational activities.

These meetings highlight ongoing efforts by local governments to address infrastructure needs and public safety concerns across the region.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

