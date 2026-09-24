TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas singer, songwriter and performer Whitlee Casey is returning to his hometown of Troy this weekend for an EP release and worship event.

Watch Kenny Graves interview Whitlee Casey about his upcoming events and career:

Central Texas Christian music artist Whitlee Casey returning to Troy for EP release and worship event

Casey, who is also based in Temple, previously served as music minister at First Baptist Troy for three years. He recently traveled to Nashville for the Josie Awards for Independent Artists, where he received six nominations.

"I was music minister at First Baptist Troy there for three years. I call that place home and I call Temple home as well. That's kind of where my base is now," Casey said.

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