Centerville ISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave amid criminal investigation

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — The Centerville Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to place Superintendent Carole Dickey on paid administrative leave during a tense meeting Thursday evening at the Centerville Junior-Senior High School Training Center.

Watch the full story here:

Centerville ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave amid investigation

The decision comes after Dickey was arrested last week on allegations that she failed to report a teacher-student relationship quickly enough to authorities.

Prosecutors claim she waited too long to report the incident, though the board maintains she notified law enforcement immediately upon learning of the allegations.

"Upon learning of allegations of educator misconduct, Ms. Dickey immediately notified law enforcement, and both the district and law enforcement promptly launched investigations," Board President Charles Nash said.

Centerville ISD Carole Dickey.

The board voted to place Dickey on administrative leave, citing concerns that her presence could be a distraction during the ongoing investigation. Despite the allegations, board members expressed their support for the superintendent.

"We do not believe she intended to conceal the allegation against the educator," Nash said. "And we believe a jury of her peers will agree."

Ezekiel Ramirez Residents and Centerville ISD Board of Trustees in attendance at the board meeting.

The district had previously decided to cover Dickey's legal fees related to the case.

During the meeting, the board also apologized to the community for not being more transparent about the situation earlier.

"We ask for your understanding and forgiveness for not being more forthcoming with you at that time," Nash said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Centerville ISD's high school sign.

Community members who attended the meeting expressed mixed reactions to the board's decision and handling of the situation.

"I already figured that that was going to be the outcome. Yeah, I think everyone kind of knew," Centerville resident Kailey Byrd said.

Byrd said she appreciated finally getting answers but had concerns about the board's initial lack of transparency.

Ezekiel Ramirez Centerville resident, Kailey Byrd shares her thoughts about the boards decision with 15 ABC.

"As a worker, I would want my job to back me up, but as a taxpayer with them not telling us upfront, I was kind of disappointed. But now I think I'm just waiting to see what the outcome is later," Byrd said.

"I'm glad we did get those answers," Byrd added.

The investigation into the allegations against Dickey remains ongoing. She continues to receive her salary while on administrative leave.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.