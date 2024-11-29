Celebrating the Holidays in Central Texas: A Guide to Events in Your Neighborhood

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — There are several different events happening this holiday season throughout Central Texas! Below is a list in order by date with the events in your neighborhoods.

Click here to download a PDF list with all of the local holiday events for the month of December!

Monday, December 2

6:30 p.m. (lasts approximately 90 minutes) - City of Temple Annual Christmas Parade - Parade starts at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street, then proceeds west along Adams Avenue

Thursday, December 5

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Hewitt's Christmas Tree Lighting - Warren Park

Friday, December 6

The City of Belton shows "Arthur Christmas" on the courthouse square followed by the City Tree Lighting Ceremony

5 p.m. - The City of Kempner's Christmas in the Park - 12615 US-190, Kempner, Texas 76539

Saturday, December 7

9 a.m. - Christmas on the Farm by Aware Central Texas - Cadence Bank Center

10 a.m. - 2024 Waco Wonderland Parade - Austin Avenue, Downtown Waco

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The City of Thorndale's Annual Chamber Christmas Parade - Main Street in Historic Downtown Thorndale

12 p.m. - The 42nd Annual Christmas Show - The Brazos Center in Bryan

4 p.m. - City of College Station Christmas Parade - 810 Holleman Drive East

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Rockdale's 2024 "A Time Traveler's Christmas" Parade - Downtown Rockdale

6 p.m. - City of Belton Christmas Parade with shopping, food vendors, music, a Kid Zone and visits with Santa

6:30 p.m. - Lampasas County's "The Carol of Lights and Holidazzle Parade" - Old Middle School Gym on Western

Sunday, December 8

1 p.m. - The 42nd Annual Christmas Show - The Brazos Center in Bryan

Thursday, December 12

Holiday Stroll @ 5 p.m. & parade @ 7 p.m. - Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade - Downtown Bryan

Saturday, December 14

City of McGregor Annual Christmas Parade

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Home For the Holidays - A Navasota Christmas - 200 East McAlpine, Navasota, Texas 77868

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - The Hearne Chamber of Commerce Christmas Market & Parade - Downtown Hearne

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The City of Valley Mills' "Christmas in the Park" - Santa Fe Park in Valley Mills

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The City of Killeen's "Holiday Under the Stars Festival of Holidays" - Downtown Killeen, 200 East Avenue D

6 p.m. - The City of Killeen's 61st Annual Christmas Parade - Historic Downtown Killeen, 200 East Avenue D

Sunday, December 15

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - The 64th Annual Salado Christmas Stroll - Main Street in Salado