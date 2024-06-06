CASA of Bell & Coryell Counties gets record $60,000 donation

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Thanks to the fourth annual CASA Classic Golf Tournament, a check for $60,000 was presented to CASA of Bell & Coryell Counties.

The tournament was created by the owners of Wings Pizza n Things in Temple, who have a personal connection to their cause.

”Having grown up in foster care from as young as I can remember and not having these in the 60’s and 70’s, I can only imagine how much it maybe would have helped me,” said Mike Dent, owner of Wings Pizza N Things.

Some members of CASA’s board got emotional knowing that this amount of money can bring in at least 30 new CASA’s, and what that could mean for a child on the worst day of their life.

”They don’t know who to trust,” said Lee Ann Deal President of the Board, Casa of Bell and Coryell Counties.

“They don’t know who to depend on and here comes this person who sits down with them and says, ' know you’re having a tough time, but I’m here for you'."

Volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates like Stephanie Biefeld, who proudly advocates for kids in the foster care system.

”Really, just to be their voice,” Biefeld said.

“It’s see a need and try to get them resources to fill that need.”

To be that person to stand with them in court, school and any other situation in the child's life as they enter the foster care system with the goal of reuniting them with their parents — a goal that doesn’t always work out.

”I had a child who unfortunately, the reunification that we worked towards with the parents, was unsuccessful,” Biefeld said.

“However, that child is in a wonderful foster home and that foster family is working to adopt that child.”

As a mother herself, helping these kids in their time of need is well worth her time.

”The sense that that brings to your peace and happiness is overwhelming,” Biefeld said.

This $60,000 donation could help at least 75 more children in the community, and that is only a fraction of the kids that need a voice to advocate for them.

CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties currently help a mere 20 percent of the children in need in the Central Texas area.

They are always looking for more people willing to volunteer — for more information, click here.