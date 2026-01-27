Car troubles after the winter storm? Local mechanics share winter car tips to get you back on the road safely

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — After several days of freezing temperatures in Waco, it could cause serious problems for local drivers, with battery issues topping the list of vehicle troubles.

Watch the full story here:

Winter Car Troubles after Freeze?

Local mechanics say after freezes, most calls from drivers include struggling to start their cars after the extended cold snap hit the area.

"They are definitely going to experience some battery issues. A weak battery — definitely get those checked if you haven't yet. Also the antifreeze — make sure that's in good condition. Make sure you don't freeze your engine. It could damage your engine," a local car technician from McGregor said.

The mechanics 25 News' Alexa Conroy spoke with emphasize that drivers should take their time before heading out on the road.

Letting your vehicle warm up helps thaw frozen parts and ensure everything is working properly before you drive.

"But for the most part, get your vehicle warm before you go out in it. Make sure everything is thawed out. Make sure your wipers are working," the technician said.

Another common issue drivers experience is frozen windshield wipers.

You might think about using water to melt the ice, but that's not a good idea.

"Windshield wipers are stuck to the windshield so definitely don't pour any water on your windshield because that will cause the windshield to shatter. Try to chip it off or use an ice scraper," the technician said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.