Cameron Park Zoo officially opens Penguin Shores Exhibit

22 South African black-footed penguins made their debut to the Waco Community
WACO, Texas (KXXV — Cameron Park Zoo's Penguin Shores Exhibit made a splashing debut despite the Texas heat.

22 South African black-footed penguins and one black-footed cat were welcomed by the Waco community.

This project took 18 months to complete, costing $12.8 million dollars.

Director of the zoo, Brendan Wiley, kicked off the opening ceremony festivities with opening remarks, thanking all who were part of this project, including Waco Mayor Jim Holmes.

Heather Healy also spoke with with Deputy Director of the zoo, Duane Hills, on Good Morning Texas on his thoughts of opening day.

