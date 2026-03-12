Calvert to replace aging east side water lines with nearly $3 million in federal grants

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Calvert is set to receive nearly $3 million in federal grants to replace aging water lines on the east side of town — but the project is raising questions from west side residents who want to know why their neighborhood isn't included.

City leaders say the east side's water system has been held together with temporary fixes for years, with crews constantly responding to leaks.

"It's an ongoing battle to keep the water system operational, functional, and the water safe," City Administrator Sergio Loya said.

The funding will replace about half of the existing water lines on the east side of town and add new fire hydrants at several intersections. City leaders say the improvements could boost fire safety and potentially lower insurance costs for residents.

East side resident Sharon Loper said the investment is long overdue.

"They've been needing to improve things here in Calvert for a long time," Loper said.

But not everyone is celebrating. West side residents are asking why their neighborhood isn't part of the project.

"If it's that much, they can do something over here," west side resident Barbara Grimes said.

Loya said the decision comes down to the condition of each side's infrastructure. About 60 to 70 percent of the west side's water lines were already replaced 12 to 15 years ago, making the east side's older system the more urgent priority.

"It's time for one side of town, but we don't neglect either side of town," Loya said.

Still, some residents say improvements should reach the entire community.

"I don't think it's right to do one side and not do the other side. Do the whole thing," Grimes said.

Loper echoed that sentiment, saying both sides of town deserve attention.

"Do some here and do some over there because I'm sure they do need repairs up there as well," Loper said.

Construction is expected to begin this July, and Loya said the new lines could last 30 to 50 years.

