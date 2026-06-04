CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Calvert's former city manager resigned and was later arrested on a DWI charge, prompting city leaders to quickly appoint an interim administrator to keep operations running.

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Calvert appoints interim city administrator after manager resigns, faces DWI charge

Former City Manager Sergio Loya was arrested and charged with DWI in Montgomery County. The arrest came just days after Loya announced plans to step down and pursue other opportunities.

City leaders moved quickly to appoint former City Secretary Shanntel Williams as interim city administrator following Loya's departure.

Ezekiel Ramirez City leaders moved quickly to appoint former City Secretary Shanntel Williams as interim city administrator.

Williams said Loya's resignation was already in place before the arrest occurred.

"He was moving on to different opportunities, and they asked if I would come in as the interim in his absence," Williams said.

"The resignation was already in place and so for strategic purposes they had moved forward to go ahead and let him go," Williams said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Shanntel Williams sharing specific details about the recent leadership changes with 15 ABC.

Williams says she plans to maintain day-to-day city operations while building on ongoing development and community initiatives.

"I would just like to pick up where he left off, and that is looking for economic development and increase, as well as serving our community and finding out what's gonna work best for us as we move forward," Williams said.

Some residents say the news caught them off guard.

"All I can say, wow, really?" Calvert resident Barbara Grimes said. "I hate that it happened."

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert resident Barbara Grimes shares her thoughts about the recent arrest of the former city manager of Calvert.

Not all residents view the situation as a setback for the city.

"In my opinion, it doesn't do anything bad for the city because, it's on him," Calvert resident Linda Reynolds said.

Reynolds also expressed sympathy for Loya.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert resident Linda Reynolds shares her thoughts about the recent arrest of the former city manager of Calvert.

"Poor Sergio, you know, you're gonna have fines, you're gonna have your reputation messed up," Reynolds said.

Grimes said she is watching closely to see how the city moves forward under new leadership.

"Maybe it'll be with the new manager things will get better," Grimes said.

Williams said the priority right now is keeping things stable and making sure city operations continue without interruption.

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