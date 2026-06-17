CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — Severe weather Monday left some drivers stranded in floodwaters, prompting multiple water rescues by Caldwell Fire and Rescue crews.

Ezekiel Ramirez Marshall Foisie watching back the dash cam footage of the water rescue.

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Caldwell firefighters rescue driver trapped in floodwaters at Highway 36 underpass

Early Monday morning, Marshall Foisie with Caldwell Fire and Rescue crews. responded to a call at the Highway 36 South Railroad Underpass near Private Road 3001, where a driver was trapped in rising floodwaters.

"The water was up to the window of the car," Foisie said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Marshall Foisie sharing specific details about the water rescues with 15 ABC.

Dash camera video shows Foisie making his way through the water to reach the driver.

"It got deeper as it got out there. It was getting higher. It was actually over my knees," Foisie said.

"We had to act quickly to help him get out, get out of the car before the water come up any higher," Foisie said.

"I got up there. The guy rolled the window down, and I said, Hey, are you OK? He said, I'm fine. I just need help getting out of the car. I said, OK, we're gonna get you out of the car and get you up to land," Foisie said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Marshall Foisie talking about his experience during the water rescue on Monday.

When 15 ABC asked Foisie what was going through his mind when he saw the car, he described his urgency.

"I was wanting to hurry up and get to the victim to find out what is going on and make sure they're OK," Foisie said.

That call was just 1 of 3 water rescues firefighters responded to that morning.

Ezekiel Ramirez The two other water rescues firefighters responded to that morning.

Now, Caldwell Fire and Rescue is urging drivers to use caution on flooded roadways.

"If you see water on the road, you need, they need to slow down for one thing, and observe farther out in front of them what's going on and if you think there's a water over the road, stop, don't drive through it no matter what it is," Tim McCoy with Caldwell Fire and Rescue said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Tim McCoy talking about his experience during the water rescues on Monday.

"Turn around, don't drown," McCoy said.

Firefighters are urging neighbors to use extra caution on the roads during heavy rain. If you come across a flooded roadway, don't try to drive through it.

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