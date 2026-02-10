Marble Falls Police Department warns residents about scammers impersonating law enforcement officials

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXXV) — The Marble Falls Police Department is warning residents about recent scams involving individuals impersonating law enforcement officers and government officials.

Police say the scammers may contact residents by phone, email, or text, claiming to represent a local, state, or federal agency. They often use fear and urgency—such as threats of arrest, missed jury duty, or legal action—to pressure victims into providing personal information or sending money. In some cases, caller ID may be manipulated to appear legitimate.

How to protect yourself

Police advise residents to be alert to red flags, as scammers use high-pressure tactics and demand immediate action.

Never send money to someone you don't know. Legitimate agencies will never request payment over the phone, especially via gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, or payment apps.

Do not click on links or download apps from unknown or suspicious sources.

If a message or call seems suspicious, ignore it and report it.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from a government or law enforcement agency, hang up immediately and report the call to the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611.

To report a scam directly, click here.

Police are asking residents to stay vigilant and help spread the word to protect the community.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.