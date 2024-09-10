Burn ban changes: Central Texas counties adding & rescinding orders

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Hill County Commissioners' Court rescinded its burn ban Tuesday — it was put in place in August.

However, residents who plan to burn are asked to call the Hill County Sheriff's Office — the courtesy call allows officials to alert area fire departments, which may receive reports of fire from bystanders.

The Sheriff's Office can be reached at 254-582-5313.

In Robertson County, its Commissioners' Court issued a burn ban order on Tuesday.

The order points to existing drought conditions and public hazard concerns, and it prohibits outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county for 90 days.

The burn ban for Robertson County can be read here.