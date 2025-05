SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Snook is ready to add its first Police Chief to the city roster.

The mayor of Snook tells 15 ABC's Ezekiel Ramirez the city has appointed Steven Huron as the city's first police chief.

Huron served with the San Antonio Police Department for 24 years.

The city hopes to have Huron in place by early June.

You can read more about the decision to add a police chief here.