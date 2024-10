SOMERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — A site in Burleson County, known for hosting the annual Chilifest Music Festival, welcomes another concert series this weekend.

Live at the Station is set for October 12 at the Snook Rodeo Grounds.

The Burleson County Office of Emergency Management encourages residents to avoid the area Saturday if possible.

Concert attendees can also catch a free shuttle to the event at 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.