Open for business, police business: The city of Snook now has it's first fully functional police department

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — This week, the Burleson County city of Snooke now has its first fully-functional police department.

Watch the full story here:

"With the Grand Lakes subdivision, we've probably doubled in size in the last 5, 6 years. I would presume that we're going to continue to grow at a pretty rapid pace," Frank Fields said.

Fields, who serves as mayor of Snook, said officials and residents knew there was a need for a police department in the growing community.

"Some of the residents had been complaining that the response times were a long time because Burleson County is located in Caldwell, so they just wanted somebody in the area and they wanted to get ahead of the curve," Dr. Steven Huron said.

Huron serves as Snook's police chief and recently picked up his newly outfitted patrol unit, complete with state-of-the-art radar technology.

"And that gets the traffic that's coming and going. And this is a two-directional radar where it can actually get vehicles while I'm stopped and vehicles while you're moving and then here's the rear one so I can get vehicles that are following behind me, that are going the opposite direction," Huron said.

Fields sees the new police department as a big positive step for the city.

"Being able to accommodate growth and move forward to grow the city, provide services such as a police department that are traditional municipal functions," Fields said.

Huron said he's ready to get to work serving the community.

"But the main thing is to answer calls for service and also I'm going to start running some radars to try to slow down the worst offenders speeders, either give them citation or warnings, just get them to slow down and make the community a little bit safer," Huron said.

Once the law enforcement software is installed on the chief's laptop and tablet, the department will be fully functional and ready to protect and serve.

