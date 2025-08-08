New traffic signal coming to dangerous Burleson County intersection after 34 crashes this year

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Emergency responders have dealt with more than 30 crashes at the intersection of FM 60 and FM 50 near Snook this year, and now the installation of new traffic lights is aimed at reducing that risk.

"If you're trying to make a left, it's, you know, you're taking your life in your own hands going that way," said Janet Campise, a property owner on FM 50.

In a calm area of farmland lies a dangerous stretch of roadway.

"I mean I've seen accident and accident and accident and some of them are fatalities, so it's sad that it's taken this long for such a high traffic area," Campise said.

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office told 15 ABC that 21 minor crashes and 13 major crashes have happened at the intersection so far this year.

Campise has been concerned about the intersection for years.

"When I really started frequenting the area quite a bit in 2015, it needed to be done way back then — that's 10 years ago," she said.

Now in 2025, the project is underway. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is installing a full red, yellow, green signaled four-way intersection.

Below is part of a statement that 15 ABC received from TxDOT:

15 ABC asked Campise why this has been such a needed change for this intersection.

"Because there's been too many deaths here…I'm thankful that they made the decision that they made," Campise said.

As growth in the community continues, this new traffic signal represents the latest infrastructure development.

"There's a reason why they widened [FM] 60 all the way to [State Highway] 36, so they're anticipating more traffic, obviously," Campise said.

TxDOT tells 15 ABC that, weather permitting, the new traffic signal will be activated on August 21, with signage, striping, and cleanup work to follow the next week.

Below is TxDOT's full statement on the new signal at FM 50 and FM 60:

"Weather permitting, TxDOT will turn on the traffic signal at the intersection of FM 60 and FM 50 on August 21. It will be a full red, yellow, green signaled four-way intersection. The signal is being installed to help improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection. Drivers will see message boards going up next week to let them know of the change.

After receiving a request, TxDOT conducted a study to see if the location met the requirements for a signal. These requirements include things like how many cars and pedestrians use the area, how long people wait during times when traffic is heaviest, and if there have been any crashes. Based on the study, TxDOT's traffic engineers decided a signal was needed.

The contractor handling the installation is Florida Traffic Control Devices, Inc., and the project cost is $552,000. After the signal is turned on, there will be a few final items such as signage, striping, and cleanup work left to be done within the following week."

