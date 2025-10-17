New community group brings momentum to Burleson County small businesses

CHRIESMAN, Texas (KRHD) — A new community organization is helping small business owners in Burleson County connect with customers and each other, creating fresh opportunities for local entrepreneurs in the rural area.

Watch the full story here:

Business Forward Burleson County has emerged as a networking hub for small business owners, providing them with events, communication platforms and mentorship opportunities to help their ventures thrive.

"We gathered up and found ways to communicate with the community to find areas, create events, and stuff like that for these small businesses to have a location, a process, a networking system to have and sell their items to the people of Burleson County," said Brittany Carrico, communications director for Business Forward Burleson County.

Carrico, who is also a small business owner, tells 15 ABC she wants to see every small business succeed.

“Right now we're doing on Facebook where you can gather and you can ask any questions for guidance, mentorship, and stuff like that — to talk with existing businesses or anything," Carrico said.

15 ABC asked Riley Wohlgemuth, owner of Millstead Bakery in Burleson County, what it's like getting a small business started, especially in a rural area.

“So it's a lot of building connections in the community for sure. A lot of people want to see, you know, the name or the face behind the name," Wohlgemuth said.

Wohlgemuth's bakery focuses on fresh-milled ingredients, with about 90% of products being organic or locally sourced.

The community group has organized an event on Saturday, October 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Yellow Prairie Market in downtown Chriesman, bringing together around 40 small businesses. The market, located just northwest of Caldwell, welcomes all types of makers and bakers to sell their products.

Shirley Clarke, owner of Squirrel Finds where she creates embellished crosses, said the networking opportunities have been valuable.

"So it's been really good for me because I get to meet more people in the community and get involved with the business group. And so I'm looking forward to being able to meet more and more people out here," Clarke said.

"Business Forward Burleson County really speaks to me because there are other people, other business owners supporting other business owners. And so they're encouraging to get out in the community," Wohlgemuth said.

