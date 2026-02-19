Mystery 'Coming Soon' sign in Snook sparks city-wide guessing game

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — A simple banner reading "Coming Soon" next to the Family Dollar in Snook has the entire Burleson County town buzzing with speculation about what might be on the way.

Mystery 'Coming Soon' sign in Snook sparks town-wide guessing game

The mystery began with just two words on a plain banner — no logo, no details, just a sign flapping in the wind that has residents scratching their heads and sharing theories online.

"You're guess is as good as mine," said Bennie Sevesta, a Burleson County resident.

A Facebook post about the mysterious sign has generated more than 80 comments, with residents guessing everything from a grocery store to a gas station, restaurant or even a fast-food joint.

"Maybe like a little farmer's market. I don't know," said Haylee Feti, a College Station resident.

15 ABC decided to investigate, starting with the Family Dollar. A worker there told me the property belongs to someone named Donnie Hejl.

When a Snook police patrol car pulled up, 15 ABC thought the investigation might be over. But the officers were just as curious as everyone else. They mentioned Donnie's brother, BJ, who also owns the property and gave him a call.

BJ Hejl didn't want to speak on camera but offered an intriguing clue: his family didn't put up the sign. He thinks it might be a senior prank.

15 ABC reached out to the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, which directed them to the City of Snook. The city administrator confirmed no permits have been filed for any new construction or business.

"To the city's knowledge that we're not aware of what could be coming soon to that lot," a City of Snook representative said.

When 15 ABC called Donnie Hejl directly, he was reluctant to share details.

"We can't say nothing yet on that. Nothing might not come through," Hejl said.

Here's what we know: The Hejl family owns the land. No permits have been issued. One owner says they didn't put up the sign. The other says no comment.

That leaves us with a banner, a town full of theories and absolutely zero answers.

For now, the only thing that's officially coming soon is more questions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.