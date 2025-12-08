BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A rural Texas sheriff's office has received a significant funding boost that's helping improve law enforcement services in a county spanning nearly 700 square miles.

Watch the full story here:

More pay, more patrols: Burleson County Sheriff's office sees direct benefit from Senate Bill 22

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office received $350,000 this year through Senate Bill 22, a rural law enforcement grant program designed to support smaller communities across the state.

"I think it's gonna help out the rural communities, these small communities. It was quite a shock coming from a major city when I policed in Houston. Basically you go ask for something and you got it," Burleson County Sheriff Bill Rios said.

The grant funding allowed the department to create a new lieutenant position, addressing staffing needs in the expansive county.

"He's a working lieutenant, so he still carries cases, but he helps keep everything organized over there. He's done a great job and I really appreciate it. So it's been a good thing," Rios said.

Kenny Graves

The sheriff's office also used the funds to upgrade their patrol vehicles, which Rios said was critically needed for the department's operations.

"We were running on vehicles that were barely getting around. We have 677 square miles and at times there's one deputy, so that deputy could be on one end of the county and get a call to the other end of the county. So he's got to have a reliable vehicle," Rios said.

Kenny Graves

Local business owner Taylor Locke, who owns The Humble Life, supports the investment in law enforcement.

"To make sure that their pay is worth what they're actually doing for the community, I think that's a good use of tax dollars, but knowing that it's a grant coming from the state and not out of the pockets of the citizens here right now, sounds like it's gonna be a good thing for our community," Locke said.

Kenny Graves

Community members expressed satisfaction with the additional support for their local officers.

"I'm really glad to know that our law enforcement here are going to continue to get what they need to continue to do the good job that they're already doing," Locke said.

Rios emphasized the value of state and federal funding for rural departments.

"So anything that we can get from the federal government or from the state is just a plus for us. It kind of helps save the local taxpayers' money since it's actually coming from all of Texas," Rios said.

The sheriff's office is now exploring additional grant opportunities to fund construction of a new facility for dispatch and records operations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.