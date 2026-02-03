Kidnapping suspect arrested in Burleson County, victim recovered safely after multi-agency operation

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A kidnapping suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in Burleson County after a multi-agency operation led to the safe recovery of the victim.

Anthony Harwell, 35, was taken into custody without incident around 8:30 a.m. in the area of FM 1361. The Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety executed a Kerr County arrest warrant for a kidnapping that occurred in Kerrville.

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office assisted in the operation and confirmed the victim was recovered unharmed.

"The Burleson County Sheriff's Office extends its sincere gratitude to the Texas Rangers and DPS for their unwavering commitment to public safety and their swift actions, which helped prevent any further unfortunate outcomes," the sheriff's office stated.

The coordinated effort between multiple law enforcement agencies prevented what could have been a more serious outcome.

