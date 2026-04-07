Delivery dilemma: Snook post office no longer delivering packages direct from Amazon

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — Residents in Snook and surrounding areas are experiencing frustrations receiving their Amazon deliveries at their homes and post office boxes.

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Delivery dilemma: Snook residents upset about the post office no longer delivering packages direct from Amazon

The delivery issues stem from the Snook Post Office no longer accepting packages shipped directly from Amazon's delivery service. The post office will still accept Amazon packages if they are sent via USPS, FedEx, or UPS.

Kenny Graves

Social media users noted the policy change took effect in December, just before Christmas, when a mail clerk retired.

I went to the Snook postmaster for answers, but found out postmasters were instructed not to speak with the media.

Kenny Graves

According to Amazon's website, the issue remains unresolved.

"In December, USPS abruptly walked away at the eleventh hour instead of continuing the renewal agreement we'd been negotiating. This creates significant uncertainty for our long-term network planning," Amazon said.

"Despite this, we participated in good faith and submitted a bid in February 2026. We've received no response," Amazon said.

Kenny Graves

"We've repeatedly requested engagement with Postmaster General Steiner to work toward a solution. We want to find a path forward, but that window is rapidly closing," Amazon said.

Some residents report seeing an Amazon delivery van now working in Snook, Somerville, and surrounding cities to deliver packages directly.

"Yeah, it would help a lot if Amazon would just start taking care of the customers better. They raised their prices, they cut down what they'll do, they've removed a lot of things off Prime. You know, we're still paying for Prime, get us the stuff, please," Lara Grey said.

Kenny Graves

As a workaround, some locals suggest using the Amazon Hub in College Station to receive and send packages to avoid delivery delays.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance

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