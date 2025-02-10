City of Snook looking to hire its first top cop

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Snook has posted a job listing online searching for a police chief.
The city has not had a police chief since being incorporated more than five decades ago.
Neighborhood reporter Brieanna Smith confirmed with Snook leaders applications are being accepted, but they could not provide a timeline for filling the position.
The Police Chief will report to the City Administrator for the proper operation of the Police Department. Develops a comprehensive program of crime prevention and law enforcement which maintains peace and order in the community through supervision and management of the overall operations of the police department and coordination of department operations with county and regional officials, schools, organizations, and the general public. Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to, planning, coordinating and directing all aspects of department operations; responding to and directing major calls/occurrences; formulating orders/regulations; developing departmental budget and controlling expenditures; supervising assigned employees; providing information and assistance to the general public, and building and maintaining good community relations.
Job Posting, Snook Police Chief