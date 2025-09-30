Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Burleson County sheriff undergoing knee surgery, assures citizens they're taken care of in his absence

"I'll be out for a few days, but rest assured, that your command staff there at the Burleson County Sheriff's Office will be taking care of business." - Sheriff Bill Rios
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Burleson County Sheriff Bill Rios shared news that he will be undergoing surgery to replace his left knee Wednesday morning, but assured citizens that his department and deputies will be in constant contact with him and that his brief absence and recovery will not impact operations throughout the county.

"I'll be out for a few days, but rest assured, that your command staff there at the Burleson County Sheriff's Office will be taking care of business," Sheriff Rios said. "Nothing will change, it'll all run smoothly."

The sheriff took to social media, posting a video sharing the update, adding that the video message is in an effort to be transparent with the county.

