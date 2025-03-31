Burleson County officials share warning ahead of ChiliFest

SNOOK, Texas — ChiliFest returns to Burleson County on April 4 and 5.

The annual event is a two-day music festival in Snook featuring performances with country music and rock.

Organizers say it brings more than 35,000 people to the site, which increases traffic on Farm to Market Road 60. The Burleson County Office of Emergency Management says with no road closures planned as of March 27, travelers not attending the event are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Over the years organizers say the event has generated more than $3,500,000 in funding for local charities. ChiliFest Incorporated formed in 1999 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

