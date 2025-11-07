Burleson County man among flight crew killed in UPS plane crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — One of the people killed in the UPS plane crash in Louisville on Tuesday was from the Brazos Valley.

UPS identified three crew members who died in the plane as Capt. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Capt. Dana Diamond.

Capt. Diamond lived in Caldwell and served as director of the 3N1 Volunteer Fire Department in Bastrop County, as well as Commissioner and Chief with thh Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 1.

"He ran towards danger so the rest of us can step back from it and that kind of devotion to his community leaves a mark on everyone it touches," the district shared on social media Friday about Diamond.

"He leaves behind not only a legacy of service but also the memories with fellow firefighters and the community he served. His contribution to the citizens of Bastrop County Texas are immeasurable. May his family find comfort in knowing he served our community to make it a better place and may we honor his memory." - Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 1

At least 13 people were killed in the plane crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is teaming up with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash.

Black boxes from the plane were recovered on Wednesday, but the full investigation into the circumstances surround the crash will likely take more than a year.